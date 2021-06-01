TX Congressman Challenges Kamala Harris To Debate On Border Issues After She Fails To Address Crisis

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) challenged Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday to a debate on border issues after she has neglected to show up at the border despite being tasked with dealing with the crisis.

“I’ve spent a lot of time, as you know, on the border of the United States, unlike Vice President Kamala Harris, who can’t find the border on a map apparently,” Roy said during a Friday interview with Newsmax. “And by the way, I’ve said to the vice president, since she refuses to go the border, I will debate her or the president anywhere, anytime they choose to on border issues.”

“They’re burying their heads in the sand,” Roy continued regarding the Biden administration’s response to the border crisis. “They’re endangering Texans, they’re endangering migrants. And to your point, I have spoken to dozens, probably over 100 migrants on the border next to the Rio Grande, and these are people who just want a better way of life. These are people who just want to come to America and do something good for their families, and I don’t blame them for that.”

“But you know who else is coming to our border? Iranians, terrorists. We just stopped 10 sex offenders on the border the other day. Dangerous fentanyl. Why? Because the whole border is being operated by dangerous cartels,” Roy claimed, adding that Democrats “pat themselves on the back for being compassionate” while cartels are making tens of millions of dollars by placing people into the sex trafficking trade.- READ MORE

