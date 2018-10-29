Two Weeks Ago Louis Farrakhan Compared Jewish People to Termites ㅡ Twitter Refuses to Remove the Post

On October 16, known anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan compared Jewish people to termites on Twitter.

There was a collective outrage about the tweet. Several outlets, including IJR, noted that the tweet was despicable and should be removed.

Twitter did nothing.

This was not a rare remark for Farrakhan. He embraces his anti-Semitism. As he said in the clip above, he believes accusations of anti-Semitism put his name “all over the planet.” He regularly tweets anti-Semitic propaganda about “Satanic Jews.” – READ MORE