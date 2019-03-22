Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed during an operation in Afghanistan on Friday, according to U.S. and NATO forces.

The statement didn’t specify the location of combat, what the service members were doing or who they were fighting. Their names were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, according to Department of Defense policy. The fatalities bring the number of U.S. service members killed this year in Afghanistan to four.

Friday’s deaths were the first for U.S. forces there since January. Last year, 13 American troops died while deployed there.

TALIBAN LEADER MULLAH OMAR LIVED ‘DANGEROUS’ LAST YEARS OF HIS LIFE IN THE SHADOWS OF US BASES, BOOK CLAIMS

The U.S. has held several rounds of talks with Taliban militants in an effort to reach a peace agreement to end the 17-year conflict. Both sides are in agreement about the withdrawal of U.S. forces but remain divided over a timeline and whether some American troops would remain.

The Taliban has refused to speak with the Afghan government, which it describes as a puppet of the U.S. – READ MORE