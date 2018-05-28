Two US Navy Warships Challenge China’s Claims To South China Sea

Two U.S. Navy warships conducted a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea Sunday — a move likely to raise tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Antietam sailed within 12 nautical miles of several territories in the Paracel Islands, Reuters reported, citing U.S. officials. President Donald Trump’s administration has conducted more than half a dozen freedom of navigation operations (FONOPS) in the past year and a half — more than the four carried out during Obama’s administration, which was decidedly hesitant to challenge China.

Critics suggest FONOPS have very little impact and are largely for show. Nonetheless, the Navy intends to continue to conduct these operations. “We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to do in the future,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague discredited China’s vast claims to the South China Sea in the summer of 2016, but Beijing rejected the ruling. China has continued to expand its military presence in the disputed region since then. – READ MORE

