Two Tennessee Teachers Resign Following Homework Assignment On Slaves

Sunset Middle School teachers Susan Hooper and Kim Best apologized to families over the homework, according to The Tennessean Thursday. One of the teachers resigned on Friday and another on Wednesday. (RELATED: Virginia Elementary School Apologizes Over Runaway Slave Game)

It is unclear whether the resignations were over the assignment, with Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong telling The Daily Caller News Foundation over email that “no reason was given.”

WCS Superintendent Mike Looney apologized to Sunset families in a letter on Feb. 28. The assignment, which was given to eighth grade students, would not be graded.

