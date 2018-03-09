Two SWAT officers suspended for rushing to assist at Fla. mass killing scene without permission

Two SWAT officers were suspended as a result of what many would call heroic actions in responding to February’s mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that Detective Jeffrey Gilbert and Detective Carl Schlosser, both Miramar SWAT officers, received the suspensions for heading to the scene of the crime without permission.

The outlet reported that the two officers who left their posts created an “officer safety issue.”

According to the Sun-Sentinel, one of the officers told his superiors that he was in the Coral Springs area when the mass murder occurred. Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said that it remains unclear where the second officer came from, but added that both officers were close to the school.

The outlet reported that the Miramar Police Department placed the SWAT team on stand-by after the news of the mass killing broke, should the Broward Sheriff’s Office require assistance. – READ MORE

