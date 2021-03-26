Two Republicans Vote for Trans HHS Staffer Who Defended Subjecting Kids to Chemical Castration

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee for Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the openly transgender Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Levine directed nursing homes to admit COVID-19-positive patients. Levine has also openly supported experimental transgender drugs for gender-confused children.

The Senate confirmed Levine, 52 to 48. Every single Democrat voted for the transgender nominee, while every Republican except Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against him.

LGBT activists celebrated Levine’s confirmation.

“At a time when hateful politicians are weaponizing trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levine’s confirmation lends focus to the contributions trans people make to our nation and deflates absurd arguments calling for their exclusion,” Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, said in a statement. “ experience leading the health department in Pennsylvania will serve our country well and unique perspective regarding healthcare for trans people will be invaluable.” – READ MORE

