TWO Police Officers Killed Saturday Afternoon in an Apparent Ambush Shooting near John Kasich’s Home

NBC4 in Westerville, Ohio reports that the Westerville Division of Police have confirmed two police officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday in what appears to be an ambush shooting.

According to NBC4, police received a 911 hang up call at around 11:30 am. After arriving at the scene, a suspect began shooting at them. The suspect hit at least two officers who died after paramedics transported them to a local hospital. The suspect was apprehended at the scene according to WHIO. No information has been given on the shooter except that he or she is being treated a local hospital for sustained wounds.

