TWO Police Officers Killed Saturday Afternoon in an Apparent Ambush Shooting near John Kasich’s Home

NBC4 in Westerville, Ohio reports that the Westerville Division of Police have confirmed two police officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday in what appears to be an ambush shooting.

According to NBC4, police received a 911 hang up call at around 11:30 am. After arriving at the scene, a suspect began shooting at them. The suspect hit at least two officers who died after paramedics transported them to a local hospital. The suspect was apprehended at the scene according to WHIO. No information has been given on the shooter except that he or she is being treated a local hospital for sustained wounds.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today. I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *