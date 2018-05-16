Two new confirmations bring Trump’s circuit judges to 21

The Senate confirmed two more of President Trump’s appeals court nominees Tuesday, bringing his total to 21 circuit judges placed on the bench in his 16 months in office.

President Obama only had nine circuit court judges approved at this point in his tenure.

Joel Carson III, a part-time magistrate judge in New Mexico, was confirmed to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 77 – 21 vote, and John Nalbandian, a Kentucky lawyer, was confirmed to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals by a 53 – 45 vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to consider another circuit court nominee and five district court nominees Thursday…Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans are trying to stack the courts with extremists. – READ MORE

