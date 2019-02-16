Two Men Originally Considered As ‘Persons Of Interest’ In Smollett’s Alleged Attack Arrested

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) said Friday the two men who were being questioned over the alleged racist and homophobic attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett were arrested.

The men were identified as two Nigerian brothers, according to The Associated Press.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said both were arrested on suspicion of assault and battery, but not charged, for possibly being involved in the alleged attack. One of the men worked on “Empire,” but it is not clear how much this person was involved, The AP reported.

The arrest comes after multiple media outlets and journalists reported on various allegations surrounding the incident.

Sources claimed the attack was allegedly planned by Smollett and the “persons of interest” could have been co-conspirators after learning that Smollett’s character was allegedly “being written out of the show ‘Empire.’”

“TOP SOURCE: ‘…indicators point to Smollett orchestrating the event….’” CBS Chicago’s Brad Edwards tweeted.

“BREAKING: Multiple sources tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollett and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack – allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire,” Rob Elgas of ABC 7 tweeted.

The writers of Empire have never planned or even discussed writing @JussieSmollett off of the show. — Empire Writers (@EmpireWriters) February 15, 2019