Two Men Are Named Suspects in Jussie Smollett Attack

Chicago police are now confirming that the two men arrested at a Chicago airport are suspects in the alleged hate-crime attack against actor Jussie Smollett.

The spokesperson for the department, Anthony Guglielmi, shared on Friday that the men in custody were picked-up on probable cause that they may have been involved in the crime. Charges have not been filed against anyone for the January 29th attack.

Local police have until Friday evening to charge the men or release them.

The spokesperson confirms prior reporting that at least one of the men worked on Empire, but did not say in what capacity. Representatives for Smollett told The Advocate late-Thursday night that prosecutors had not relayed any information on the identity of the two men.Gloria Schmidt, the lawyer representing the men, told the Chicago Tribune that the two men knew the actor from working on the show and had also spent time at the gym with him.

