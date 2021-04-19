Two Killed After Shooting, Wounding Police Officer During Traffic Stop In San Antonio

An officer was injured while exchanging gunfire with an individual during a routine traffic stop in San Antonio, Texas on Friday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred after an officer had a cordial conversation with the driver of the vehicle during the traffic stop, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said after reviewing the body cam footage of the incident Friday, KSAT News reported. A few minutes into the conversation, the driver suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking his hand and radio, McManus said.

The officer retreated backwards and fired multiple times toward the vehicle, KSAT reported. Two individuals, the driver and passenger, were killed while another passenger was transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the torso.

“The surprising thing to me was the conversation at the door — very casual,” McManus said during a news conference, according to KSAT.

The two men who were killed are believed to be in their 20s, according to KSAT. The third passenger was a woman.

The police officer involved in the shooting has been with the force for five years, McManus said, according to NBC affiliate KXAN-TV. McManus added that he planned to soon visit the officer in the hospital.

On Thursday, San Antonio International Airport went into lockdown after an armed man was shot and killed by police officers, KXAN reported.

Duante Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was accidentally shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota earlier this week. The shooting triggered several protests.