A new survey has found that two in five New Yorkers want to leave the city, citing concerns over the faltering COVID economy and violent crime.

The survey, carried out by the Manhattan Institute, found that 22 per cent think the anemic economy is the biggest issue affecting the city while 21 per cent are concerned about crime and public safety.

Figures show that shootings have doubled and murders are up 50 per cent on the same period last year. This all unfolded after Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrated emptying out New York prisons to protect inmates from coronavirus.

“The survey found that two in five New Yorkers say that they would leave the city if they had the ability to live anywhere they wanted,” reports Fox 5.

There was also a 44% increase in home sales in the suburbs compared to the same time period last year as people flee for bigger homes in safer areas. – READ MORE

