Two Democrats Who Lost Their Elections Are STILL Not Conceding

The winners were declared. They have already been inaugurated. They have already started legislating. Yet the losers in two U.S. elections are still refusing to concede their races.

Democrats Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Andrew Gillum of Florida still insist they are the rightful winners of their respective 2018 elections but were cheated out of their positions.

Abrams was asked by a tracker outside of an event last Thursday whether she would concede to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican. After remaining silent, Abrams told attendees inside that she told the tracker she wouldn’t concede.

ABC News reporter Adam Kelsey tweeted that Abrams told the audience at the event: “I did win my election, I just didn’t get to have the job.”

Stacey Abrams, fresh off her meeting with Joe Biden earlier today in DC, said someone outside asked if she’s ever going to concede the Georgia gubernatorial election.



“I said, ‘no.’”

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is already hard at work. He suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel following a year of reporting and investigations that revealed he failed to protect the people of Parkland and the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis won his election by less than one percentage point.

His opponent, Tallahassee mayor Gillum, continues to claim the election isn’t over. Speaking with “Real Time” host Bill Maher, Gillum suggested that not all votes were counted in 2018.

“Had we been able to legally count every one of those votes not just in Florida but in Georgia, I wonder what the outcome may be,” Gillum told the HBO host. He claimed he and Abrams both lost in razor thin “rounding error” margins. – READ MORE