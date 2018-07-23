Two dead, including shooter, 13 injured in Toronto shooting

One victim, a young woman, is dead.

13 people, including a child in critical condition, are injured.

The shooter is dead. It is unclear if he died by suicide or was shot by police.

Toronto Police have not released the identity of the shooter.

Police confirmed the shooter used a handgun, but refused to speculate on motive.

A young woman is dead and another 13 people are injured, including a child in critical condition, after a lone gunman walked along Toronto’s busy Danforth Avenue on Sunday night, randomly shooting pedestrians before opening fire on crowded restaurants.

The shooter died in a nearby alley after an exchange of gunfire with police, though it remains unclear if he was shot or died by suicide. His identity has not been released.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders confirmed the man used a handgun, but refused to speculate on a motive. This mass shooting comes just three months after a random van attack in the city killed 10 people and injured 16 others. – READ MORE