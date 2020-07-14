Two Days After a Criminal Ambushes and Kills Two Texas Cops, Austin Slashes Its Police Budget

Austin’s city council voted this afternoon to slash $11.3 million from the city’s police budget.

Note the tone in this piece, which is supposed to be a news story from local station KVUE:

The proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year of $4.2 billion – the same size as last year’s – adjusts to new fiscal constraints and community expectations, with focused investments in core programs and City infrastructure, according to the city manager’s office. The proposed $1.1 billion general fund budget supports re-imagining public safety through a reallocation of police funding to health, housing, and other critical social services. The capital budget includes $1.2 billion in planned spending.

That’s not a news story, it’s a press release.

The APD cuts come just two days after a routine police call in McAllen, Texas, turned deadly in a flash. Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, ambushed officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, during a routine call — killing them both. – READ MORE

