Two COVID Positive Hairstylists Served 140 People. Not One Customer Was Infected

Two Missouri hairstylists saw dozens of customers while symptomatic with COVID-19 but did not pass the disease on to either customers or coworkers.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced earlier this week that the incubation period for 147 people potentially exposed to the coronavirus had passed.

“This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19,” Springfield-Greene County Director of Health Clay Goddard said in a statement. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result. We never want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this novel coronavirus spreads.”

The health department began monitoring the group after two stylists at a local Great Clips were found to have worked while symptomatic with COVID-19. The officials put 140 customers and seven other employees on notice for potential exposure.

The Great Clips where the two infected employees worked had implemented social distancing policies to mitigate any spread of the disease. They staggered appointments and set apart salon chairs.

