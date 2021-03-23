Two CA Dem Senators Tell Biden To Set Hard Date To Eliminate Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles

In a letter that is reportedly to be sent to President Biden on Monday, the two Democratic senators from California are pressing Biden to set a hard date for eliminating gas-powered passenger vehicles.

In an exclusive report, Reuters writes that Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein want Biden “to follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles” as well as restore California’s capacity to set standards for vehicles’ emissions.

The letter also urges Biden to use the deal Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG made with the state of California, writing, “We believe the national baseline should, at an absolute minimum, be built around the technical lead set by companies that voluntarily advanced their agreements with California. … California and other states need a strong federal partner.”

Although Biden has vociferously supported electric vehicles, during his presidential campaign he would not set a hard date to eliminate the sales of gas-powered vehicles. In late January, at a press conference about an executive order to expand the “Buy American” act of 1933, Biden stated, “The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers.”- READ MORE

