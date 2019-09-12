Two Australian bloggers went to Iran to prove that it’s a great place to travel. Now they’ve been sitting in an Iranian prison for 10 weeks

Two Australian bloggers believed that the media were overhyping the dangers of travelling to Iran. So they traveled there to prove how safe it was — and were arrested.

Mark Firkin and Jolie King left Australia in 2017 and began travelling through Asia en route to the United Kingdom.

“Our biggest motivation … is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling to countries which get a bad wrap in the media,” they wrote during their trip.

While details of the reasons for their arrests are scarce, Australia’s ABC News reported that the two has been held as prisoners for about 10 weeks. The couple had been using a drone to take some of the photos and videos, something that ran afoul of Iran’s strict laws, the outlet said. Persian language Manoto TV also reported that Firkin and King had been “flying a drone near the capital, Tehran.” – READ MORE