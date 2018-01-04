Twitter WRECKS Newsweek, Leftists After They Claim Trump’s Twitter Blocks Same As Iran Shutting Down Social Media

As protests rage on in Iran, leftists have struggled to find a response that both portends to express their support for the push for democracy, but also denigrates the current administration in an effort to mask the previous administration’s dramatic misstep in negotiating with Iran’s mullahs.

At first, they were simply admonishing the Trump Administration to “do nothing” on the protests, but when the president’s support proved fruitful, leftists — and left-leaning media — decided to take a different tack: accuse Donald Trump of being just like Iran’s despotic leaders, who blocked access to social media sites to quell communication between members of the resistance, because he blocks people on Twitter.

Trump bars Americans on Twitter but tells Iran to unblock social media sites https://t.co/6IIlxHI4MY pic.twitter.com/kHBaBvOLfb — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 2, 2018

Fortunately, Twitter was quick to point out to Newsweek that it had totally missed the mark. In fact, Twitter users completely wrecked the left-leaning media network for devoting actual pixels to such a bizarre comparison. It actually became a game of “how to get hired at Newsweek.”

Trump is protected by armed officers but tells the Iranian regime not to shoot protesters. Do I get a job at Newsweek now? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 2, 2018

Trump shoots a round of golf but tells Iran not to shoot protestors. — Protective Fences ⦿ (@PFencesMusic) January 2, 2018

