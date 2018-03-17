Twitter Welcomes Activist Known for Supporting Hateful Rhetoric With Open Arms

Twitter hosted Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory at its headquarters, despite controversy surrounding Mallory’s support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious racist and anti-Semite.

Mallory posted a pair of pictures from Twitter headquarters on social media Thursday afternoon.

One picture showed Mallory standing in front of a Black Lives Matter-decorated wall at the company’s headquarters.

The other showed Mallory and rapper Mysonne posing for a picture with what appeared to be several dozen Twitter employees.

Mallory attended a Nation of Islam convention in February, when Farrakhan railed against Jews and white people.

Farrakhan took time out of his speech to praise Mallory, and she was seen on camera applauding at one point during his speech. The Women’s March leader also praised Farrakhan on social media as the “greatest of all time.” – READ MORE

