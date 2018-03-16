Twitter User’s Brutal Response to Hillary Gun Control Tweet Is Best Thing on the Internet

Clinton addressed the kids who had skipped school in order to vaguely protest guns and complain about constitutional rights.

“To all the students across our country who took part in # NationalWalkoutDay: Never let anybody tell you your voices don’t make a difference,” the former first lady declared.

“You‘re an inspiration to millions of Americans who know commonsense gun reform is long overdue. We are with you, and we will not give up,” Clinton continued.

A Twitter user named Hale Razor had seen enough. The online commentator, who has a large social media following including pundits Steven Crowder and Ben Shapiro, dropped a bombshell response on the failed Democrat candidate.

What did you do to end the gun violence in Libya when Americans under attack for hours asked for help. Maybe you and the Broward Sheriff sit this one out. — Razor (@hale_razor) March 15, 2018

“What did you do to end the gun violence in Libya when Americans under attack for hours asked for help,” Razor asked Hillary. “Maybe you and the Broward Sheriff sit this one out.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1