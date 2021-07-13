Twitter Trending Minimizes Heroic Anti-Tyranny Cuban Protests: People ‘Helping To Spread Awareness’ Of COVID Impact

While thousands of Cubans put themselves at great personal risk to protest against the repressive communist government on Sunday and the hashtag #SOSCuba was trending, Twitter scrubbed any mention of the dictatorial regime, focusing instead on COVID-19.

“People are helping to spread awareness on the impact of COVID-19 in Cuba as cases hit an all-time high in the country,” the social media platform commented on the hashtag.

This is ridiculous from @Twitter. Yes, COVID cases are hitting an all time high on the island, but we are demanding an end to the communist dictatorship. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/oaRGPhmVcv — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

Senator Marco Rubio denounced Twitter, writing, “Surreal but not surprising. @Twitter says this is all about COVID ‘awareness’ in #Cuba. Ignores this is really about how socialism is a disaster & always leads to tyranny, despair and suffering.”

surreal but not surprising @twitter says this all about COVID “awareness” in #Cuba Ignores this is really about how socialism is a disaster & always leads to tyranny, despair & suffering pic.twitter.com/T6DLOgFoAc — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021

There were other notable political figures who did not mince words about the actual motivation for the protesters, including Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, who wrote, “Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies #SOSCuba.” – READ MORE

