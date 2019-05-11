Twitter Temporarily Suspended Trump’s Favorite Troll After Posting Tweet Mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta

A Twitter account that President Donald Trump frequently retweets was restored Friday after a two-day suspension for allegedly violating the company’s rules of conduct.

“His account is in a locked state. He’ll be required to delete a Tweet that violated the Twitter Rules before he can be reinstated,” a Twitter spokeswoman told The Daily Caller News Foundation, referring to the profile of pro-Trump memester “Carpe Donktum.” She did not specify which one of Donktum’s tweets violated the company’s rules of conduct.

Donktum, an account known for creating satirical memes and videos mocking CNN and lionizing the president, got into a fight on Twitter Wednesday with an account known for trolling Trump. Donktum accused the account of “fraudulently” reporting a video that shows a movie character with Trump’s face superimposed on his head pulling a pistol on another character depicted as CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Asking your followers to fraudulently report a tweet violates the TOS.



Since we are taking memes seriosly… The only shooting that occurs is when Acosta tries to shoot Trump in the back and HE SHOOTS THE GUN.



Please proceed with your TOS violation tho. https://t.co/ZWGpeSKNEA — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 8, 2019

The video was an altered clip of the 1970 movie “Trinity Is Still My Name,” a spaghetti Western film starring actors Terence Hill and Bud Spencer. One scene in the movie shows Hill’s character repeatedly pulling a gun on another character. The video, which was briefly taken down sometime Friday morning, has now been reinstated.

“After two days, Twitter has unlocked my account and restored the tweet,” Donktum told TheDCNF Friday afternoon.

Twitter has unlocked my account and RESTORED THE TWEET that @EdKrassen and @krassenstein FRAUDULENTLY REPORTED as targeted harassment.



When will they be receiving their SUSPENSION for breaking the @Twitter TOS for targeted harassment?



YOU LOSE Krassensteins. GOOD DAY. https://t.co/aRvktwdW4t — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 10, 2019

Donktum’s bio section reads: “Eternally Sarcastic Memesmith specializing in the creation of Images and Videos. I tweet and meme in support of Donald Trump. Posted content is 100% original.” He fashions himself as a type of Twitter satirist.

The president has retweeted Donktum’s tweets in the past, including one in April mocking former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump also retweeted a video from the account in February poking fun at Democratic lawmakers who attended the president’s 2019 State of the Union speech. That video, which has since been taken down, features the ubiquitous song “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. overlaid on footage from the speech.

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly criticized Facebook and Twitter in the past for supposedly targeting conservative content. “I will be looking into this!” the president wrote in a tweet in March before adding the hashtag “ # StopTheBias.” He was likely referring to reports showing that White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. was temporarily blocked from making public Facebook comments that month.

