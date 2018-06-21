Twitter Takes 20 Hours to Remove Tweet Advocating Murder of ICE Agents

Twitter allowed a tweet from the account of Occupy Wall Street NYC advocating the murder of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to remain on the platform for over 20 hours, only deleting the tweet after Breitbart News reached out for comment.

The image, entitled “What To Do If You Encounter An ICE Agent” advocated stabbing the agent, and ripping out his “still beating heart.”

Twitter removed the tweet after Breitbart News reached out to the company’s press team for comment. A company spokeswoman said it is against the platform’s rules to make “specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people.”

Looking at the time-gap between the earliest and latest archives of the tweet reveals that it was allowed to remain on the platform for over 20 hours before the company took it down. The account of Occupy Wall Street NYC does not appear to have been sanctioned and continues to tweet as normal. – READ MORE

