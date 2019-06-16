Twitter Suspends Project Veritas After It Exposes Pinterest

Twitter suspended the account of investigative group Project Veritas after it exposed censorship at Pinterest against pro-lifers.

According to the pro-life group Live Action, Pinterest “permanently suspended” its account on June 11. This was after Pinterest was exposed by Project Veritas for limiting conservative groups on the platform. A Project Veritas secret investigation quoted a Pinterest insider who revealed how the site censors such content.

James O’Keefe tweeted on the morning of June 12, “Twitter has decided that investigative journalism is in violation of their terms of service.” He explained that “@Project_Veritas has been temporarily suspended from posting for tweeting internal communications from @Pinterest which show them calling @benshapiro a ‘white supremacist.’”

He included a screenshot of an alert from Twitter staff claiming they violated Twitter’s rules against “posting private information.” The whistleblower who exposed Pinterests’ biased practices was fired according to a Project Veritas staff report on June 11. – READ MORE