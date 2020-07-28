Twitter suspends Donald Trump Jr.’s account for sharing video of doctor saying hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19

Twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s account after the president’s son tweeted a video of a group of doctors making some questionable claims about COVID-19, CNN Business reported.

The video featured doctors from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. The group’s website advertises a White Coat Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 27 and 28, and the video in question was from a press conference associated with the summit.

Perhaps the most inflammatory claims from the press conference came from Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and religious minister who said hydroxychloroquine is both the cure and prevention for COVID-19 and called studies that say it doesn’t work “fake science.”

The Daily Beast reported that Immanuel has a history of controversial or outlandish medical claims.

“Over the past few months, I have taken care of over 350 patients, and not lost one. … Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about masks. Hello? You don’t need masks,” Immanuel said. – READ MORE

