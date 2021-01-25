Twitter sued by minor after platform refused to remove child porn because it ‘didn’t find a violation,’ lawsuit claims

Twitter is facing a lawsuit from a minor who claims that the social media platform refused to remove child porn that featured him and another 13-year-old. The social media platform reviewed the graphic content, and “didn’t find a violation of our policies,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, states, “This lawsuit seeks to shine a light on how Twitter has enabled and profited from CSAM (child sexual abuse material) on its platform, choosing profits over people, money over the safety of children, and wealth at the expense of human freedom and human dignity.”

The minor, identified only as “John Doe,” alleges that he started communicating on Snapchat with someone who was posing as a 16-year-old female classmate when he was 13.

The minor, who is now 17-years-old, allegedly exchanged nude photos with the Snapchat user, who the lawsuit deemed to be a sex trafficker. The trafficker then allegedly blackmailed the boy, and threatened to expose the explicit photos with his “parents, coach, pastor” and others unless he provided them with more sexual photos and videos.

The minor complied and sent videos of himself performing sex acts, according to the lawsuit. The blackmailers demanded that Doe make child porn with another minor, which he reportedly did. – READ MORE

