Twitter Software Engineer Caught Red Handed Admitting Shadowbans (Video)

“We caught a Twitter software engineer RED HANDED when he admitted that Twitter # ShadowBans to our undercover journalist. Twitter will never admit it: “it’s a lot of bad press if, like, people figure out that you’re like shadow banning them. It’s like, unethical in some way.’ ”

We caught a Twitter software engineer RED HANDED when he admitted that Twitter #ShadowBans to our undercover journalist. Twitter will never admit it: “it’s a lot of bad press if, like, people figure out that you’re like shadow banning them. It’s like, unethical in some way.” pic.twitter.com/MmBGKohWLj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 26, 2018

