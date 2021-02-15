Twitter Says Lincoln Project Posting Private Messages Doesn’t Violate Their Policy

The Lincoln Project’s publication of co-founder Jennifer Horn’s private messages does not violate Twitter’s policy, a spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday.

“The Tweets referenced are currently not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” the spokeswoman told the DCNF. Twitter further elaborated that the tweets are not in violation of Twitter’s private information policy.

The Lincoln Project published Horn’s private messages with 19th News correspondent Amanda Becker, then deleted the tweets Thursday evening after backlash. The series of messages shows Becker and Horn discussing, mostly off the record on Horn’s part, Horn’s reasons for leaving the Lincoln Project, her compensation and other Lincoln Project co-founders.

It is not immediately clear how the Lincoln Project obtained Horn’s messages. The Lincoln Project has not responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer‘s account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

Twitter locked the New York post out of its Twitter account in October after the New York Post published a report on alleged emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that allegedly showed Hunter and his father, president-elect Joe Biden, met with an executive from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015.

Twitter also censored the story on its platform, prevented users from tweeting or sending the link, and locked the accounts of a number of high-profile Twitter users, such as former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who attempted to post the link.

The company has previously defended its rationale for censoring information.

During a late October hearing on Twitter’s moderation practices following Twitter’s decision to suspend the New York Post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Holocaust denials are not considered misinformation and said that Holocaust denials also do not fit under Twitter’s three categories of misinformation.

Twitter also repeatedly censored former President Donald Trump’s tweets during the 2020 presidential election with the caption: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”