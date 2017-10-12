True Pundit

Twitter reverses course, will allow Blackburn campaign to promote pro-life ad (VIDEO)

Twitter will allow Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign to promote an ad after initially blocking them from doing so due to a statement she makes about “baby body parts,” Politico reported.

The Tennessee Republican recently announced that she will run for the U.S. Senate seat that incumbent Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) will vacate when he retires next year.

In a video announcing her campaign, Blackburn, who served as the chairman of the House Select Panel on Infant Lives, said she is “100 percent pro-life.” – READ MORE

