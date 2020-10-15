Twitter Reverses Censorship Of House GOP Committee Webpage, Says It Was Blocked ‘In Error’

Twitter said it erroneously blocked a link to the official government website for House Judiciary Committee Republicans that republished a censored New York Post story about Hunter Biden .

“The link referenced was blocked in error. That decision has been reversed and the link is now unblocked,” a Twitter spokesman, who insisted on anonymity as a condition for releasing a statement, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Twitter previously blocked users from sharing a link to a New York Post story alleging to have files from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s home state.

The computer’s hard drive included graphic pictures of Hunter and emails showing him peddling political access to foreign entities using his father’s status as vice president, according to the Post.

Twitter cited its policy against sharing hacked material in censoring the Post’s article, though there’s no public evidence at this point that show the emails had been hacked. Twitter also locked the accounts of users who tweeted the Post’s link, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account.

The Republican congressmen responded to Twitter’s censorship of the Post by reposting the article on their committee website. But Twitter blocked that page as well.

Users who tried to tweet the link receive a notification instead: “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.”

Republicans responded to Twitter’s censorship of the committee page by moving the post to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s website.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan‘s website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won’t stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

CEO Jack Dorsey previously said Wednesday that his company’s lack of explanation for censoring the Post was “unacceptable,” but stopped short of apologizing for the censorship itself.

This story has been updated to note that Twitter reversed its censorship of the House GOP page after this article was published.