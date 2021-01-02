Twitter Refuses To Flag Ossoff’s False Accusation That ‘Kelly Loeffler Campaigned With A Klansman’

Twitter will not flag a tweet from Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff falsely accusing Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler of campaigning with “a klansman,” a Twitter spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the DCNF that the tweet does not fit under any of Twitter’s three policies for misleading information: “synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and Civic Integrity.”

“Making a claim about someone and their character wouldn’t fall under any of those policies,” Kennedy said.

Twitter will not flag a tweet from Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff falsely accusing Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler of campaigning with “a klansman,” a Twitter spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the DCNF that the tweet does not fit under any of Twitter’s three policies for misleading information: “synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and Civic Integrity.”

Kennedy said he did not even have Twitter teams review the Ossoff tweet due to the busyness of the holiday season. He explained to the DCNF that though the civic integrity category deals with elections, “making a claim about someone happens in political speech all the time.”

“Making a claim about someone and their character wouldn’t fall under any of those policies,” Kennedy said.

The DCNF pointed out that Ossoff’s statement falsely accuses Loeffler of campaigning with a member of the Ku Klux Klan, but the Twitter spokesman told the DCNF that Twitter is not going to be “the arbiter of truth,” as the company has often said.