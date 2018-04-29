Entertainment Politics TV
Twitter Reacts to Michelle Wolf’s ‘Hateful’ Monologue: ‘I Don’t Think We Advanced The Cause of Journalism’ (VIDEO)
Twitter had A LOT to say about Michelle Wolf as the host of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Wolf was criticized by both mainstream and conservative media for her “hateful and unfunny” monologue.
Michelle Wolf is about as funny as stomach cancer. My goodness.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 29, 2018
Hateful and unfunny.
Mocking a woman for her appearance? I guess that counts as woke now—just as long as she isn’t progeessive. Or thin. https://t.co/FjgeIcc79J
— Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) April 29, 2018
Unfortunately, I don’t think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 29, 2018
That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018
.@PressSec Sarah is all class and the definition of strength compassion confidence and competence. She is a role model for handling nonsense and snark.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 29, 2018