Twitter Puts Warning Label on Nikki Haley’s Tweet But Lets Ayatollah Slide

Twitter slapped a warning label on a tweet from former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley arguing that “election fraud does happen,” but the social media platform has looked the other way at tweets from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei denying the Holocaust.

The social media platform placed a “disputed” label on Haley’s statement that “Despite what the media tells us, election fraud does happen, and policies like ballot harvesting and mailing ballots to people who don’t request them makes it easier.” The label links to a series of fact checks that do not address Haley’s claim about ballot harvesting.

Despite what the media tells us, election fraud does happen, and

policies like ballot harvesting and mailing ballots to people who

don’t request them makes it easier. That needs to stop.@standamericanow Read more: https://t.co/CpTuLcPCmY — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 13, 2020

Haley pushed back on the move, pointing to Twitter’s refusal to label tweets from Khamenei, who as recently as last month used the platform to spread misinformation about the Holocaust. – READ MORE

