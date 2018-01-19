Twitter Poet James Comey Takes A New Job

Former FBI director James B. Comey is joining the faculty of his alma mater, the College of William & Mary, and plans to teach a course on ethical leadership at the school’s Washington center starting in the fall.

Comey, whom President Trump fired last year, will have a nontenured position as an executive professor in education, the school announced Friday. His course will be offered through the W&M Washington Center to students of the public university based in Williamsburg, Va.

Comey will teach the course in fall 2018, spring 2019 and summer 2019 with executive assistant professor Drew Stelljes.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to engage with William & Mary students about a vital topic — ethical leadership,” Comey said in a statement. “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth. Building and maintaining that kind of leadership, in both the private sector and government, is the challenge of our time. There is no better place to teach and learn about it than the W&M Washington Program.”

