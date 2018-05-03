TWITTER PANIC: Change Your Password, Social Media Giant Advises; How Many of 330 Million Users Breached?

Twitter has told its 330 million users to change their passwords after a glitch exposed some in plain text on its internal network.

The social network said an internal investigation had found no indication passwords were stolen or misused by insiders. (we’ve heard this before from Twitter, then learned the situation was always bigger).

However, it still urged all users to consider changing their passwords “out of an abundance of caution”.

Twitter did not say how many passwords were affected.

This story is developing.

READ MORE: