Twitter mocks Jen Psaki for nonsensical gender identity answer to question about stock market chaos

Those who were seeking guidance from the White House on chaotic and dramatic developments in the stock market were befuddled by the nonsensical answer from the White House press secretary Wednesday.

Social media erupted after a scheme from users on a Reddit stock market thread threatened to damage Wall Street hedge funds by driving up the price of the stocks from GameStop, a company many had heavily bet against.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned about the incident, she offered a bizarre response.

“Well, I’m also happy to repeat that we have the first female Treasury secretary and a team that’s surrounding her,” Psaki said.

“Often questions about market we’ll send to them, but our team is of course, our economy team including Secretary Yellen and others are monitoring the situation,” she continued.

“It’s a good reminder though, that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy, it doesn’t reflect how working and middle class families are doing,” Psaki added.- READ MORE

