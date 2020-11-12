Twitter Locks Lincoln Project Account Over Tweet Doxxing Trump Lawyers

A Lincoln Project tweet doxxing President Donald Trump’s lawyers violates Twitter’s term of service, a Twitter spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.
“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the Lincoln Project tweeted with a picture of attorneys Carolyn McGee and Ronald Hicks. The tweet includes the attorneys’ phone numbers and emails.
The DCNF repeatedly reached out to Twitter Tuesday afternoon inquiring as to whether the tweet violated Twitter’s terms of service. A spokesperson clarified around 2:30 that the Lincoln Project account must delete the Tweet before “regaining access to their account.”
