Twitter Locks Lincoln Project Account Over Tweet Doxxing Trump Lawyers

A Lincoln Project tweet doxxing President Donald Trump’s lawyers violates Twitter’s term of service, a Twitter spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the Lincoln Project tweeted with a picture of attorneys Carolyn McGee and Ronald Hicks. The tweet includes the attorneys’ phone numbers and emails.

The DCNF repeatedly reached out to Twitter Tuesday afternoon inquiring as to whether the tweet violated Twitter’s terms of service. A spokesperson clarified around 2:30 that the Lincoln Project account must delete the Tweet before “regaining access to their account.”

“The Tweet referenced is in violation of the Twitter Rules on abusive behavior, ” a Twitter spokesman told the DCNF Tuesday afternoon. “The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account.”

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.