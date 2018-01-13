Twitter Leaks: Employees Describe Extreme Social Justice Warrior Climate at Tech Giant

In several exclusive interviews with Breitbart, former employees of the company reveal a company dependent on celebrities, hostile to free speech, and silently fuming at President Trump’s continued dominance on the platform. It corroborates the recent Project Veritas exposé of a platform that is hopelessly biased and committed to censoring non-progressive voices.

Our first source, who, like the others, wishes to remain anonymous, described how the company rapidly abandoned its commitment to free speech after former CEO Dick Costolo was replaced by Jack Dorsey, who the source described as “the definition of a social justice warrior.”

“There was a great deal of celebration [at Twitter] when Milo was banned,” says the source.

When the source worked for Twitter, he says employees snarkily estimated the backlash over banning someone controversial in “units of Milo,” which referred to an individual’s number of followers, their media reach, and their ability to respond to a ban with negative headlines and backlash from members of the public.

According to the source, Twitter is almost entirely dependent on the goodwill of celebrities and public figures, who are seen as the number-one factor drawing users onto their platform. Getting re-tweeted by a celebrity is seen by Twitter as “the modern autograph.” Thus, confirms the source, the real reason for the suspension of figures like Milo, Roger Stone, and the satirist Godfrey Elfwick is because they offended a celebrity or high-profile mainstream figure.

Also similarly to Google, where sources familiar with the matter say senior executives were reportedly "on the verge of tears" after the election of Donald Trump, the source describes scenes of shock and despair at Twitter after election night.

In the latest undercover Project Veritas video investigation, eight current and former Twitter employees are on camera explaining steps the social media giant is taking to censor political content that they don’t like.

BREAKING: Sr Network Security Engineer Reveals Twitter Ready to Give Trump's Private DMs to DOJ — WATCH FULL: https://t.co/Pqe70vH8Re pic.twitter.com/aYKmMR61Ep — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 10, 2018

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released a new video exposing Twitter’s willingness to breach its users’ privacy. Or rather, one user in particular: President Trump.

The undercover journalism outlet, famed for its exposés revealing bias in the mainstream media, has now turned its attention to the tech companies that have come to dominate access to information in the modern world.

Twitter issued a statement on Friday explaining why it isn’t banning President Donald Trump after he boasted about his “nuclear button,” but did so without ever using the president’s name.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

Trump's tweet on Jan. 2, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's statement about having a nuclear button on his desk, has caused some to question whether the president may have violated Twitter's terms of service by threatening to use the United States' nuclear weapons on North Korea.