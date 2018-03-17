Politics Technology
Twitter Invites Only Anti-Gun Parkland Students To Event, Excludes Pro-Gun Student
On Friday, Twitter announced that they will be hosting a live streamed event on their platform featuring only pro-gun control students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who will be answering questions from Twitter users.
Twitter selected left-wing activists Emma González, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, Jaclyn Corin, and Ryan Deitsch.
Survivors. Students. Activists.@Emma4Change @davidhogg111 @cameron_kasky @al3xw1nd @JaclynCorin @Ryan_Deitsch will start the journey to #MarchForOurLives with a Q&A livestreamed on @Twitter.
Monday, March 19th 12:30pm ET
Watch live, Tweet your questions using #AskMSDStudents
— Twitter (@Twitter) March 16, 2018
That group of students has spread false statements about the NRA, Republicans, conservatives, and has smeared Dana Loesch with outrageous statements, suggesting that Loesch wanted their classmates to die.
Junior student Kyle Kashuv immediately called out the left-wing social media platform, asking where his invitation was to the event. Kashuv confirmed to The Daily Wire that he did not receive an invite to the event. – READ MORE
