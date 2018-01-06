Politics TV
Twitter explains why it won’t ban Trump from its social network
Twitter issued a statement on Friday explaining why it isn’t banning President Donald Trump after he boasted about his “nuclear button,” but did so without ever using the president’s name.
“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”
Trump’s tweet on Jan. 2, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s statement about having a nuclear button on his desk, has caused some to question whether the president may have violated Twitter’s terms of service by threatening to use the United States’ nuclear weapons on North Korea. – READ MORE
