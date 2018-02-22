Twitter Deems NRA TV Contributor ‘Ineligible’ To Buy Ads Due To ‘Inappropriate Content’

Former U.S. Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who regularly appears on Fox News and is a contributor for NRATV, was deemed “ineligible” to purchase ads on Twitter after the social media platform reportedly flagged his content as being “inappropriate.”

Early Wednesday morning, Bongino tweeted: “Defending your Second Amendment Rights is apparently too controversial a topic for the Twitter and the Twitter Support team. Our account isn’t eligible for any twitter ads. Total BS.”

Defending your Second Amendment Rights is apparently too controversial a topic for the @Twitter and the @TwitterSupport team. Our account isn’t eligible for any twitter ads. Total BS. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 21, 2018

If you’re a conservative be sure to toe the line on @twitter or the @TwitterSupport team will make sure your deemed “ineligible” to promote your content on their site. This is absolutely absurd. pic.twitter.com/pLwZA4pzsS — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 21, 2018

Bongino then tweeted a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter, adding: “If you’re a conservative be sure to toe the line on Twitter or the Twitter Support team will make sure you’re deemed ‘ineligible’ to promote your content on their site. This is absolutely absurd.” – READ MORE

