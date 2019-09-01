Twitter CEO’s own account hacked to send out flurry of shocking messages including n-word

The Twitter account of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked on his own platform Friday afternoon, and spewed out several eye-popping messages — including racial slurs and a bomb threat.

At around 3:45 p.m. EST, Dorsey’s account with the handle @jack began firing off and retweeting a series of shocking tweets to his 4.2 million followers. One said, “f*** n******,” another said, “Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HG,” and another retweeted the message, “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”

Twitter CEO @jack was hacked, tweets “F—k N—rs,” other racist tweets.https://t.co/JnuqNfhsbN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 30, 2019

Business Insider reported that it took roughly 15 minutes for Twitter to respond to the hack, and the company is investigating how the compromise occurred. – READ MORE