Twitter CEO’s own account hacked to send out flurry of shocking messages including n-word

The Twitter account of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked on his own platform Friday afternoon, and spewed out several eye-popping messages — including racial slurs and a bomb threat.

At around 3:45 p.m. EST, Dorsey’s account with the handle @jack began firing off and retweeting a series of shocking tweets to his 4.2 million followers. One said, “f*** n******,” another said, “Intel is there’s a bomb at Twitter HG,” and another retweeted the message, “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”

Business Insider reported that it took roughly 15 minutes for Twitter to respond to the hack, and the company is investigating how the compromise occurred. – READ MORE

