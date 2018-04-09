Twitter CEO sparks controversy by praising article suggesting Dems start ‘civil war’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sparked controversy this week by praising a Medium articlethat claims there is no “bipartisan way forward” and the U.S. has two conflicting worldviews “that must be resolved in short order.”

His tweet comes at a time when Twitter stands accused of banning conservative accounts deemed to be in violation of the social media site’s terms of service.

Twitter has also been accused of “shadowbanning,” a practice that essentially makes a user’s posts invisible to others. That allows the site to decide what gets seen and what doesn’t.

Twitter’s CEO loves this article about driving conservatives from public life and turning the rest of the country into California in the “new civil war.” Literally what it’s about https://t.co/b8DUxlC9Cw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2018

The article went on to state that “California today provides a model for America as a whole.”

“Essentially, the authors called for a complete marginalization of the Republican Party and its voters since they only care ‘about rule by and for billionaires at the expense of working people’ and not ‘average citizens,’ ” wrote Daily Caller media reporter Joe Simonson. – READ MORE

