Twitter CEO Forced to Personally Apologize Candace Owens for ‘Vicious Smear’

The whole thing began after Owens was mentioned during Kanye West’s political tweetstorm which began last week. Those tweets also had people implying Kanye was mentally ill for expressing support for conservative ideas and the president, but that’s for another article — in fact, one I’ve already written.

It may have taken the better part of a week, but Owens got an apology from @jack — that’s Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.

“Thank you, Jack! I fully accept your apology,” she wrote.

“It’s important that despite political differences, we remember the human beings whose lives we impact. Perhaps the other platforms that ran away with this vicious smear, will follow your lead and right this wrong. Thank you again.” – READ MORE

'I’m not far right -- I’m free.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
