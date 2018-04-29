Twitter CEO Forced to Personally Apologize Candace Owens for ‘Vicious Smear’

The whole thing began after Owens was mentioned during Kanye West’s political tweetstorm which began last week. Those tweets also had people implying Kanye was mentally ill for expressing support for conservative ideas and the president, but that’s for another article — in fact, one I’ve already written.

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

It may have taken the better part of a week, but Owens got an apology from @jack — that’s Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter.

Hi Candace. I want to apologize for our labeling you “far right.” Team completed a full review of how this was published and why we corrected far too late (12 hrs after). There was a clear break in our curation process and understanding, and we’re fixing. Thanks for calling out. — jack (@jack) April 27, 2018

“Thank you, Jack! I fully accept your apology,” she wrote.

“It’s important that despite political differences, we remember the human beings whose lives we impact. Perhaps the other platforms that ran away with this vicious smear, will follow your lead and right this wrong. Thank you again.” – READ MORE

