Twitter Calls Out Globes For Honoring Kirk Douglas, Accused of Raping Natalie Wood

During Sunday night’s telecast of the Golden Globes, the awards show took a moment to pay tribute to movie legend Kirk Douglas.

After a montage highlighting a long and successful career, the 101-year-old actor appeared on stage with his actress daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones. They presented the award for Best Screenplay.

However, Twitter took issue with the moment. Not necessarily because it was difficult to understand the actor’s speech, but because Douglas is rumored to have raped actress Natalie Wood.

A 2012 Gawker article has been circulating of Robert Downey Jr. reviving the accusation that Douglas repeatedly raped Wood in a hotel room when she was an up and coming actress.

Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was “Hollywood fakery” for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.