Twitter Blacklists Links to House.gov Document

Twitter has branded links to the website of the House Committee on the Judicary as “potentially unsafe” after Republicans on the Committee posted material from the New York Post’s bombshell Biden-Ukraine story to the website.

Committee Republicans took action after Twitter began censoring links to the Post’s story, which alleges that Joe Biden, while Vice President, met with an executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where his son Hunter Biden was employed on a highly lucrative salary.

Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost‘s story on Hunter Biden. So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT! https://t.co/tZwybnoW0e — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2020

“Twitter has blocked users from tweeting the link to the @nypost‘s story on Hunter Biden,” said the official Twitter account of the House Judiciary GOP “So we put it on our website for you to read and share. Click, share, and RT!” – READ MORE

