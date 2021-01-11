Twitter bans Trump, but Iranian ayatollah, Louis Farrakhan, Chinese propagandists still active

Twitter sparked major controversy Friday with its decision to ban President Trump from its platform.

Following Trump’s brief suspension after the violence that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Twitter announced on Friday evening that the president will no longer be able to tweet.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Highlighting two relatively tame tweets from the president earlier Friday, one of which stated he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the company argued that they had to be viewed in a wider context.

“These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” the company said. “After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

Trump’s ban from Twitter appeared to be part of what many have referred to as a “purge” of the social media giant’s users, including former pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, as well as former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

The last time Twitter was at the center of such a censorship firestorm was in October, when the tech giant decided to block The New York Post’s account after the newspaper broke its bombshell report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business interests during the 2020 presidential campaign.

However, Twitter’s critics are pointing out the glaring exceptions the platform appears to have made for some of the world’s most hateful and dangerous voices. – READ MORE

