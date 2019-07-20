Twitter bans ‘angel mom’ for criticizing illegals who kill thousands of Americans every year

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza uses Twitter to raise awareness about a chilling trend that’s claiming the lives of thousands of Americans like her son every year: Illegal immigrants who commit murder.

Twitter doesn’t think she deserves a voice.

My friend and also founder of angel moms, @mamendoza480 has been suspended by twitter for bringing truth that 4300 American citizens are killed at the hands of illegal aliens each year! You know it’s bad when an angel mom is banned for this: pic.twitter.com/yCWYUUYYpH — Angel mom Kiyan Michael (@k_lovemike) July 18, 2019

“My friend and also founder of angel moms, @mamendoza480 has been suspended by twitter from brining truth that 4300 American citizens are killed at the hands of illegal aliens every year!” Angel mom Kiyan Michael posted Thursday. “You know it’s bad when an angel mom is banned for this:”

Michael included a screen shot of the a message Mendoza received from Twitter, which “determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules.” – READ MORE

